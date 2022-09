Michael E. Hanson, age 68, of Hopewell Township, PA, formerly of DuBois, PA, died Saturday, September 17, 2022 at his home. Born on April 1, 1954 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Norman and Stella (Glowacki) Hanson. He is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Mary Lou (Seelye) Hanson. Mike retired from Owens Illinois […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/michael-e-hanson/