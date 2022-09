Lester “Champ” G. Graham Jr., 71, of Polk, passed away on Sept. 17, 2022 at his residence after a period of declining health. He was born at home on August 26, 1951 in Lawrence Township, PA. He was the fifth of 6 children born to Lester and Agnes Graham of Clearfield. His 2 older brothers and 3 sisters survive along […]

