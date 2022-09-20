Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of South Front and East Cherry streets. One of the drivers was reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol and taken into custody.
- Police responded to Power Avenue where a male was lying in the roadway. Upon arrival on-scene, police reportedly found the male to be heavily intoxicated. He was released to a sober party; charges are to be filed.
- Police responded to a report of a male lying in the front yard of a Daisy Street residence. Upon arrival on-scene, police reportedly found the male to be heavily intoxicated. He was released to a sober party; charges are to be filed.
- Police responded to a Daisy Street establishment where a male was reportedly harassing multiple individuals. Upon arrival on-scene, police found the male to be heavily intoxicated and disorderly. The male was taken into custody.