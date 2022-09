Youth Services hiring Weekend Life Skills Workers II or Youth Care Professionals to work directly with Adolescents at Abraxas I (AI) in Marienville, Pennsylvania – starting pay is $15.26 per hour! Department: Abraxas Youth & Family Services Location: Marienville, PA Salary: $15.26 an hour – $19.26 an hour Bonus: $5,000 Sign-on Bonus Shift: Friday, 3 pm – 11pm, Saturday, 7am […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-weekend-life-skills-worker-ii/