SIGEL, Pa. (EYT) – A local man accused of inappropriately touching a young girl who was waiting for a school bus was held for court recently.

The following charges against Dale Richard Neill, 74, of Sigel, were held for court by Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak on September 15, 2022:

Indecent Assault Person Less Than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3 (four counts)

Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

Indecent Assault without Consent of Other, Misdemeanor 2 (four counts)

Indecent Assault Person Less Than 16 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 2 (four counts)

The case was transferred to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas on September 16, 2022.

Neill is being represented by Franklin-based attorney John C. Lackatos.

In 2011, Neill plead no contest to two second-degree misdemeanor counts of Indecent Assault without Consent of Other in connection with a 2010 incident in Jefferson County. He was ordered to serve up to four years probation and complete an approved sex offender treatment program along with other requirements.

He remains free on $100,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against Dale Richard Neill at Judge Bazylak’s office on Monday, July 25, 2022.

The charges stem from an investigation into an indecent assault involving Neill and a known juvenile victim that occurred sometime between September 2021 and February 2022 in Sigel, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

According to a criminal complaint, police spoke with a known juvenile victim’s mother who related that on February 8, 2022, her daughter told her that Dale Neill had touched her butt and made her feel uncomfortable.

Police then interviewed the juvenile victim who reported that she was at Neill’s house on February 8 waiting for the school bus, and he put his arm around her, and his hand was resting on her butt. Neill then made a comment about her “getting chunky” and asked her to weigh herself, the complaint indicates.

The victim explained she felt very uncomfortable with his actions.

On February 22, an interview was conducted with the victim by the Child Advocacy Center where she reiterated the details of the incident.

Police then interviewed the victim’s mother again. She stated her daughter had informed her that she had been at Neill’s residence approximately 12 times while waiting for the school bus, and he had given her a hug every time she had been at his residence. She stated that his hands only strayed to her butt approximately three to five times during the time frame, according to the complaint.

The victim’s mother told police that Neill had never given the victim a hug while she was present, the complaint states.

Neill was arraigned at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, in front of Judge Bazylak.