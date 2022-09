Evelyn M. Kollar, 94, of Rossiter, passed away September 19, 2022 at Mulberry Square. She was born on March 5, 1928 in Helvetia, PA, the daughter of the late Stephen and Mary (Shulick) Yorko. On October 25, 1945 she married John Kollar who preceded her in death on December 31, 1990. Evelyn was a member of the Church of the […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/evelyn-m-kollar/