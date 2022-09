CLEARFIELD – A “Pumpkins with the President” event will be held in conjunction with the Clearfield Fall Festival on Oct. 8.

The meet-and-greet will take place downtown from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Revitalization Corp.’s tent.

The event will offer a chance to meet borough council President Stephanie Tarbay while children decorate a pumpkin.