CLEARFIELD – The 2022 Ann S. Thacik Auction Committee is collecting donations and sponsorships for the upcoming 27th annual event.

This year’s auction will be held both live, and virtually, and you can view auction items online now by visiting www.ccaaa.net and clicking on the auction link located on the home page.

Register to participate in the online auction by texting CCAAA22 to 76278.

You will be prompted to complete registration. Bidding is now open, and closes at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 13.

The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging (CCAAA) celebrates 45 years of service to the community this year, in concurrence with the 27th annual Ann S. Thacik Charity Auction.

The auction and 45th Anniversary Celebration are planned for Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Copper Cork Event Center (former Knights of Columbus) at 512 Arnold Ave., in Clearfield. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Live bidding gets underway at the event at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per person, and include food, beverages, games and admittance to the auction.

To purchase tickets, see more information, or view auction items, visit https://CCAAA22.givesmart.com.

Tickets can also be purchased at CCAAA offices on Second Street in Clearfield, or on Cooper Road in Curwensville.

Proceeds benefit programs and services offered by the CCAAA to improve the quality of life for area senior citizens.

One of the biggest agency fundraisers of the year, the auction committee’s goal for 2022 is to raise $35,000.

Organizers will have the following only available the night of the auction: Treasure Case, 50/50 Chance, Charity Bingo, Lottery Board Raffle, and the Red & Blue Card Games (you must be present to win).

Donations of auction items are still being accepted. Contact Ronda Vaughn at 814-765-2696 or rvaughn@ccaaa.net to donate. The 27th Annual Ann S. Thacik Charity Auction is sponsored by Target; Helmbold & Stewart Insurance; CNB Bank; Curry & Associates, Inc.; Hallstrom Construction, Inc.; Kubista, Ryan & Valenza, LLP; Pennsylvania Grain Processing; The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.; Vision Quality Components, Inc.; A.J. Ross Towing & Recovery; B&C Pools and Spas; Bill Lefever Excavating, Inc.; Clearfield Bowling Lanes; CVS Pharmacy; Dotts Motor Company, Inc.; Grice Gun Shop, Inc.; Howell Paving; Joan Bracco, in loving memory of John Bracco; Alice Pezorski; Jane Lee Yare; John Lewis Shade Post 6; Johnston, Nelson, Shimmel & Thomas; Kennedy Transfer Inc.; and Wisor Photography & Videography.