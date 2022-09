Margaret “Petie” Lola Kunselman, 77, of Punxsutawney, passed away September 16, 2022 at Mulberry Square. She was born on May 21, 1945 the daughter of the late Joseph and Lucille (Swartz) Eckman. On May 16, 1962 she married Arthur Roy Kunselman, who preceded her in death on September 17, 2017. Retired, Petie worked as a bus driver/van driver for SSCD, […]

