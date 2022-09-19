CLARION – Live2Lead is an annual leadership conference developed by The John Maxwell Company.

You are invited to join the PennWest Clarion Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and its many sponsors for this power-packed, one-day event to enhance your leadership skills by learning from world class experts.

Many leaders are challenged with the idea that effective training is expensive, can’t be found nearby or don’t have the time to attend. But nothing could be further from the truth.

If you want to succeed as a leader and reach your maximum potential, then this is exactly what you’re looking for. Come ready to invest in your personal growth.

You will learn from renowned leadership experts in various industries, gain new perspectives on relevant topics and leave prepared with practical tools to maximize your leadership abilities and trajectories.

The featured speaker is the #1 leadership expert and bestselling author, Dr. John C Maxwell and joining him are:

Patrick Lencioni : Founder and president of The Table Group, a firm dedicated to protecting human dignity in the world of work, personal development and faith.

: Founder and president of The Table Group, a firm dedicated to protecting human dignity in the world of work, personal development and faith. Doris Kearns Goodwin : World-renowned presidential historian, public speaker, and Pulitzer Prize-winning, New York Times #1 best-selling author.

: World-renowned presidential historian, public speaker, and Pulitzer Prize-winning, New York Times #1 best-selling author. Dr. Eric Thomas : Critically-acclaimed author, world-renowned speaker, educator, pastor, and Audie Awards Finalist.

: Critically-acclaimed author, world-renowned speaker, educator, pastor, and Audie Awards Finalist. Dr. Tim Elmore: Author, leadership expert, keynote speaker, and the Founder and CEO of Growing Leaders.

This simulcast event will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Zion Church, 114 Zion Rd., in Clarion, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $59, with an early bird special of $49 for those registering by Sept. 30.

Registration includes a guidebook and lunch. Click here to register or go to www.clarion.edu/training for more information.

Along with PennWest Clarion SBDC, sponsors include Clarion Area of Business and Industry, Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, Zion Church, Red Day Communications, and Jefferson County Development Council.

Check out the SBDC at www.clarion.edu/sbdc or call 814-393-2060.