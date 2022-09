George L. “Butch” St. Laurent, 61, of Brookville, died Saturday afternoon, September 17, 2022 at his home following an illness. Born on February 13, 1961 in Newfane, NY, he was the son of the late Peter St. Laurent, Jr. and Linda Brooks St. Laurent Raymond. He attended Brookville High School and proudly served his county with the U.S. Marine Corps. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/george-l-butch-st-laurent/