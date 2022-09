Doris L. Goodman, 62, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville, TN. She was born on Dec. 25, 1959 in Clarion, PA, the daughter of late Darhl L. and Lillian B. (Silvis) Kunselman. Doris received her Master’s Degree from Slippery Rock University. She was a caseworker with Clarion Crisis Center and […]

