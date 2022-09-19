WEST DECATUR — Fall is not complete without hay rides, apple cider and pumpkin decorating, and CenClear is offering it all at its Family Fall Festival.

This year’s festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at 5193 Morgan Run Rd., West Decatur. There will be plenty of signs to help direct visitors.

There is no admission cost, and all of the activities and games are free. There will also be craft booths if visitors would like to purchase something.

This year’s event will include a touch-a-truck area with a dump truck, race cars, school buses, the YMCA traveling table and more.

This year CenClear is also excited to be able to offer pony rides for those attending. There will also be hay rides, apple cider, games, hot dogs and macaroni and cheese provided at no cost to you.

Because lunch wouldn’t be complete without ice cream, the Philipsburg Kiwanis will be there with its ice cream stand. Visitors will be able to see animals provided by Centre Wildlife Care.

These injured or orphaned animals are nursed back to health and re-released into the wild. Live entertainment will also be provided from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. by Matt Otis.

Participating Organizations

In addition to CenClear, there will be a number of agencies providing games and information.

Participating in the event will be Penn State Extension, YMCA, American Red Cross, Penn State Healthy Bodies, WIC, Keith Folmar of State Farm, Knotty Ray, Smokey the Bear, Faces by Lean, Clarion Psychiatric, Project PRESH and PennSEYC/Pre-K for PA.

The CenClear Family Fall Fest is a chance for families to make positive memories.

About CenClear

CenClear offers Early Head Start, Preschool, Early Intervention and Family Centers. CenClear also offers Mental Health and Drug and Alcohol Treatment Services to all ages.

Apply for Preschool

Interested in learning more about the programs CenClear provides for young children? Visitus online at www.cenclear.org.

For those interested in enrolling in CenClear’s preschool or other early childhood programs visit https://www.cenclear.org//cms/module/selectsurvey/TakeSurvey.aspx?SurveyID=202 or call 814-342-5678.