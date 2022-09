Brianna L. Rearick, 24, of St. Marys, lost her battle with addiction on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Born in Dubois on February 10, 1998, she was the daughter of Christina Rearick Balsamo. Briana attended St. Marys High School and, in her youth, Weedville Wesleyan Methodist Church. At the time of death she was employed by James the Butler. A lover […]

