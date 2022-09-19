The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its monthly Deer Target match Sunday.

Jeremiah Keefe of Hastings continues his hot streak by winning the Custom Class. Second place went to Jeff Gates of Altoona and third place was a tie between Gene Delp of Summerville and Austin Tressler of Loganton.

The Factory Varmint Wide Class winner was Joe Lash of Hillsdale.

The side group match was won by Delmas Burkett of Burkett Hollow Road with a five-shot group, at 400 yards, that measured 1.119″.

Pictured are Lash, Gates, Delp, Burkett, Tressler and Keefe.