DUBOIS – Two DuBois men are facing felony charges for possessing over 40 grams of methamphetamine.

Michael Kenneth Spicher, 35, and David Eugene Moore Jr., 30, were both charged by DuBois City police after a search warrant was executed on Spicher’s residence on Sept. 2.

Spicher is charged with felony counts of conspiracy, manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (four counts) and criminal use of communication facility in addition to misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance (four counts) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Moore is charged with one felony count of manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, four misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both waived their rights to a preliminary hearing Friday during centralized court, sending the cases on to the county court.

Bail for each of them was lowered from $50,000 to $50,000, unsecured at that time.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the search warrant was approved after a confidential informant purchased methamphetamine from Spicher.

In a bedroom closet, they reportedly found a lockbox containing a white crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine. They also found prescription medications, paraphernalia, packaging materials and digital scales.

Additional meth was found in a toolbox and a backpack had what appeared to be a drug ledger with records of sales and debts, police said.

In the kitchen, they reportedly found three packages: one with round white pills, another with a green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana and the last with more of the white crystal substance.

The methamphetamine totaled 41.8 grams and the marijuana weighed approximately 44.6 grams, according to the report.

In an interview with investigators, Spicher stated he was “mainly selling for David”, explaining Moore would leave him some drugs to sell and then he paid Moore later.

Their most recent transaction was earlier that day when Spicher said he paid Moore $200 for nine grams of meth, Spicher said.