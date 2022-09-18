PUNXSUTAWNEY – Pennsylvania State Police troopers will once again be participating in the “Click It or Ticket” traffic enforcement program from Sunday, Sept. 18 through Saturday, Sept. 24.

If a motorist is stopped for a traffic violation and is not wearing a seatbelt, the driver will receive two citations – one for the traffic violation and the other for the seatbelt violation.

During the “Click It or Ticket” program, troopers will be adopting a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of the commonwealth’s seatbelt and child passenger restraint laws.

In conjunction with this aggressive enforcement approach, troopers throughout Troop C will be conducting regulatory checkpoints and child safety seat checkpoints.

By buckling up and using child safety seats properly, you significantly increase your chances of surviving a crash.

Pennsylvania law also stipulates that children under the age of 8 must be properly secured in a federally approved child safety seat when riding anywhere in a vehicle. Children aged 2 years and less must be in a rear facing child seat.

To help parents safely transport children, The Pennsylvania State Police will conduct free child passenger safety seat checks.

These check stations serve to reduce the number of improperly installed child safety seats, identify defective seats, detect seats that are affected by recalls from the manufacturer, and also provide an excellent opportunity to have any questions regarding the child passenger safety seat law answered.

These events are not being held to cite individuals for violations but are to help ensure the safety of young passengers through education.

The Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting local child passenger safety seat checks at the following locations:

Clearfield County

PSP DuBois’ Child Seat Event

Monday, Sept. 19, from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

DuSan Ambulance Building

835 Beaver Dr.

DuBois, PA 15801

Station Phone Number for Appointments:? 814-371-4652

Jefferson County

PSP Punxsutawney’s Child Seat Event

Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Punxsutawney Borough Building

301 E. Mahoning St.

(Central Fire Department)

Punxsutawney, PA 15767

Station Phone Number for Appointments:? 814-938-0510

Elk County

PSP Ridgway’s Child Seat Event

Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Elk County, Ridgway Borough

PennDOT County Office

32 St. Leo Ave.

Ridgway, PA 15853

Station Phone Number for Appointments:? 814-776-6136

Clearfield County

PSP Clearfield’s Child Seat Event

Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department

6 S. Front St.

Clearfield, PA 16830

Station Phone Number for Appointments:? 814-857-3800

Troopers will examine all child restraint seats for proper installation, and parents will receive instructions on how to correct any deficiencies.

For more information on car seat safety and to get a list of state police car seat safety inspection locations and dates, click on the “Public Safety” link at www.psp.state.pa.us.