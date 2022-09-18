CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Sept. 19-23, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Clearfield County 0220

Bridge Repair:

? State Route: 2027 (Mineral Springs)

Brushing:

? State Route: 2007 (Ashland)

Crack Seal:

? State Route: 0879 (Curwensville to Clearfield)

? State Route: 4005 (Greenville Pike)

Drainage Improvements:

? State Route: 0219 (Curry Run)

? State Route: 0729 (Glen Hope)

? State Route: 0865 (Coalport)

? State Route: 2015 (McCartney Road)

Mowing:

? Various State Routes throughout the County.

Patching:

? State Route: 0053 (Morrisdale)

Pipe Flushing:

? State Route: 0322 (Decatur to Philipsburg)

Pipe Replacement:

? State Route: 0053 (Morrisdale)

? State Route: 0879 (Karthaus)

? State Route: 1018 (Pottersdale)

Road Paint Crew:

? Various State Routes throughout the County.

Shoulder Stabilization:

? State Route: 4006 (Golden Yoke Road)

? State Route: 4008 (Schuckers Orchard Road)

? State Route: 4010 (Saddle Club Road)

Side Dozing:

? State Route: 0219 (Dubois)

? State Route: 0255 (Dubois)

Sign Upgrade and Repairs:

? Various State Routes throughout the County.

