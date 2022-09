Terry Dinger served our country in the United States Navy. Name: Terry E. Dinger Born: November 30, 1943 Died: August 17, 2022 Hometown: Punxsutawney, Pa. Branch: U.S. Navy Terry Dinger served in the U.S. Navy from January 1963 to October 1964 as a Hospital Corpsman. He was a proud patriot and was a member of the National Rifle Association. He […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/all-american-awards-and-engraving-soldier-spotlight-terry-dinger/