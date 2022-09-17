WASHINGTON, D.C. – Recently, Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson was presented the National Federation of Independent Business “Guardian of Small Business” Award.

This award, which is the organization’s highest honor, is given to lawmakers who vote consistently with small businesses on key issues.

“Growing up, my family owned a small business, which provided me a first-hand view of the hard work and dedication that individuals and families put into providing services and products that fulfill needs in their communities,” Thompson said.

“Small businesses fuel our economy and I am proud to continue to support programs that keep Main Street America open for business.”

“The NFIB Guardian of Small Business Award is presented to Members of Congress who have proven themselves to be real champions of small business,” said NFIB President and Chief Executive Officer Brad Close.

“This Congress, small businesses emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic but faced continual threats of high inflation, workforce shortages, and supply chain disruptions.

“These NFIB Guardians demonstrated strong support of small businesses on key issues. NFIB is unique in that we only represent small and independent businesses and our members decide our policy positions.

“We are proud to recognize the elected officials from the 117th Congress who earned this distinction by taking pro-small business votes that supported an extension of the Paycheck Protection Program and opposed tax increases, new mandates, increased legal liability, and problematic employment law revisions that would have threatened Main Street’s economic recovery. NFIB commends Rep. Thompson for earning the Guardian of Small Business Award.”

To read more on NFIB’s How Congress Voted report online, please visit: www.NFIB.com/GuardianAwards.