CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville Golden Tide hosted the Southern Huntingdon Rockets on Homecoming at Andy Evanko Field on Friday night.

The Tide started strong by taking an early lead and were actually winning with about a minute to go in the first half, but it was all Rockets after that as the visitors pulled away with a strong third quarter to spoil the Tide’s homecoming game 47-20.

Tide senior signal caller Danny McGarry connected with Chris Fegert on a 19 yard scoring strike to open the scoring as the Tide took a 7-0 lead into the second quarter.

A long drive by the Rockets in the second frame closed the gap to 7-6 after a Nate Myers 1-yard touchdown pass to Owen Winter.

The Tide responded quickly with McGarry scampering 49 yards to make it 14-6 for the Tide. McGarry ended up with 188 yards rushing for the game.

Another long drive by the Rockets closed the gap to 14-12, the score being another Myers to Winters touchdown pass, this one covering 11 yards. Winters ended his night with 174 yards receiving on just six receptions.

The teams could have gone into the half at 14-12, but Curwensville decided to be aggressive near the end of the half, but unfortunately for the hosts, the decision backfired and Southern Huntingdon had a pick-6 to put them up 20-14.

That momentum swing at the end of the first half paid big dividends in the second half as the Rockets ran the score up to 34-14 at the end of three quarters.

They upped the lead to 40-14 in the fourth quarter before the Tide put up the final points of the night on a McGarry to Grant Swanson 5-yard pass.

After a 2-0 start to the season, the Tide now find themselves at .500 at 2-2. They will try and turn things around next week when the travel to Everett to face an 0-4 Warrior team that just lost to Bellwood Antis 53-6.

Alex Kunkle and Ayden Sutika were named Curwensville Homecoming queen and king prior to the game.