On August 28th, 2021, Samuel Joel Conway, passed away at the age of 75, in San Antonio, TX. Sam was born in DuBois, PA, on July 14, 1946, to the late John and Adora Conway. He had one sibling, the late Carl Conway. On March 30, 1970, he married Ok Sun Yi in Seoul, Korea, who survives. Sam was a […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/samuel-joel-conway/