CLEARFIELD – A Ramey man is facing charges for allegedly ramming a police vehicle while attempting to flee from state troopers.

Ronald A. Hutton, 53, is charged by Clearfield state police with aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding police, criminal mischief, DUI and related offenses.

Hutton waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, sending his case to county court. His bail is currently set at $50,000 monetary.

According to the affidavit, state police were on routine patrol in the early-morning hours Sept. 3 in Beccaria Township when a Jeep passed with multiple equipment violations.

The trooper turned around to attempt a traffic stop on Heverly Boulevard, but the vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed, prompting him to activate his lights and siren.

The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued and reportedly reached speeds of 80 miles per hour while fleeing onto Dillen and Lyleville roads.

When they approached Saint Lawrence Road, the trooper attempted a pursuit intervention technique as the vehicle attempted to turn down a dirt road.

At this point, the trooper was able to positively identify both male occupants, including the driver, Hutton, due to past incidents and arrests.

The vehicle continued down the dirt road until encountering a gate and the trooper followed with his lights and siren still fully activated.

Hutton allegedly put the Jeep in reverse, ramming the front-end of the trooper’s patrol unit, causing moderate damage and wedging the driver door shut.

Then, he accelerated and slammed into the support post for the gate before reversing and accelerating again to break off and drive over the gate. Hutton continued through the field and out of view.

Troopers later responded to a Jordan Township residence where the vehicle was observed and Hutton was taken into custody without further incident.

In an interview with police, Hutton said he purchased the vehicle without any exchange of paperwork. He reportedly admitted that he was aware it was illegal and that he also had warrants.

“When the trooper, lit him up,” he ran, Hutton told state police. He said when he got to the gate, he attempted to ram it but couldn’t get through and when he backed up, he hit the patrol unit.

Hutton said he didn’t realize the trooper’s vehicle was there, and he was just trying to get away because he didn’t want to go back to jail.

As state police spoke with Hutton, they detected an odor of alcohol and noticed that he also had a white substance inside of his nostrils.

Hutton was administered a breath test, which showed positive for alcohol; he also admitted to having used a line of methamphetamine earlier in the day.

It was determined Hutton was impaired and incapable of safe driving; a glass smoking device was also found in the vehicle, according to the affidavit.