HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for August 2022. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.2 percent in August, the lowest rate since June 2000. The U.S. unemployment rate was up two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/pennsylvanias-unemployment-rate-down-to-4-2-percent-in-august-lowest-rate-in-more-than-20-years/