On Friday, Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman said that the deadline is approaching to apply for a pardon for select minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions as part of a one-time expedited process through the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons. More than 1,600 people have already applied for a pardon through the PA Marijuana Pardon Project. The Pennsylvania Board of Pardons […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/gov-wolf-lt-gov-fetterman-deadline-approaches-for-individuals-interested-in-applying-for-a-pardon-for-marijuana-related-convictions/