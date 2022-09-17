DUBOIS – The Wheels of Yesteryear Car Club invites all licensed and street legal vehicles to participate in a fun-filled Fall Fuzzy Dice Run on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Registration opens at 10 a.m. in the DuBois ALDI’s parking lot. The Dice Run begins at 11 a.m. with return by 2 p.m. Prizes are awarded at 3 p.m.

This event features door prizes, a Chinese auction and a 50/50 raffle. The $5 per player fee and proceeds benefit the DuBois Food Pantry and the American Cancer Society.

Anyone can play. Information about this rain or shine fundraiser can be directed to Doug Smith 814-371-8764 and Stacey Sherwood 814-375-8958.