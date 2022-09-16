CLEARFIELD – At Thursday night’s borough council meeting, Clearfield Police Chief Vincent McGinnis reminded motorists that it’s imperative to stop when school buses are picking up school children.

Again, officers are out and they are keeping watch, he said, especially around the Clearfield YMCA and St. Francis School. Residents breaking the law when it comes to school buses will be fined to the fullest extent of the law.

Fire Chief Andrew Smith encouraged local businesses to update their keyholder information with the business-side of Clearfield County Emergency Management.

Updating this information, he said, is crucial in the event of an emergency with local businesses in the area.

Mayor Mason Strouse reported that there was a very good turnout for the 9/11 remembrance ceremony this past Sunday, despite the rainy weather.

He also said he was satisfied with the way the regionalization of the borough and Lawrence Township police departments is moving forward.

The Progressive Agriculture Foundation is hosting a Safety Day at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As a result, council approved to close down the streets going through the fairgrounds for the Safety Day program.

Additionally, council approved to close roads around the fairgrounds for the annual Halloween Parade on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The theme this year is “Halloween Heroes.” Lineup will be at 5 p.m., with the parade beginning at 6 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat was approved for Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Residents are encouraged to leave their porch light on if they would like to be visited by trick-or-treaters.

Under personnel, council approved giving Code Enforcement Officer Andrea Stewart a $2,000 raise, retroactive to Aug. 18, due to successful completion of her probationary period.

Council also approved to adopt the job description and new title of the public works supervisor/street commissioner.

Council approved to close a portion of Leavy Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for the American Legion Riders Christmas Eve Dinner Benefit Ride.

The alley between Martin Street and Zimmerman Avenue will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 17 for the West Side Methodist Church Annual Block Party.