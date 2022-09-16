CLEARFIELD – Thomas D. Schnars, 56, of Erie is charged with felony dissemination of explicit sex material to minor (two counts) and misdemeanor corruption of minors (two counts).

The investigation began Jan. 4 when Clearfield state police received two child welfare reports indicating that Schnars had allegedly introduced two juveniles to pornographic videos.

The crime occurred between Dec. 18 and Dec. 26 at a Graham Township residence, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the office of Magisterial District Judge Jerry Nevling.

The first juvenile, age 6, provided investigators with a detailed account of the videos’ content, which was corroborated by the second juvenile, age 10.

On Jan. 28, Schnars was interviewed and turned his cellular phone over to state police. Extracted data uncovered a conversation in which Schnars appears to be “coaching” the older juvenile.

Schnars waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, sending his case to the Court of Common Pleas. He’s incarcerated at Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.