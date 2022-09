John Francis Moore, Sr., of Clearfield, PA, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, after a battle with brain cancer. John was born on February 25, 1951 to the late Edgar “Bud” and Caroline “Carrie” (Marcella) Moore. He attended Clearfield Area High School and received degrees from Penn State University and Mount […]

