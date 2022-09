Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Shortcake Dessert – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. Easy to Make & Delicious! Ingredients 1 regular size package of white cake mix 1-1/3 cups of water 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce 2 egg whites 1 egg 1 – .6 oz. package sugar-free strawberry gelatin 2 cups boiling water 1 – 16 oz. package frozen […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-strawberry-shortcake-dessert/