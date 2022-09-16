Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to the area of South Third Street and Leavy Avenue for a reported suspicious vehicle. According to police, the caller believed that the vehicle may have been following her. Upon arrival, police were unable to locate the vehicle and the female was provided transportation to her residence.
- Police responded to a motor vehicle accident along Bigler Avenue. Police discovered that a vehicle, which was traveling in the wrong lane, had collided with a semi-truck entering the highway. EMS arrived on-scene and transported a patient to the hospital.