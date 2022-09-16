CURWENSVILLE – The Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society has been busy with planning several events for the town’s homecoming weekend.

A special event on Saturday, Sept. 17 gives residents a chance to see new renovations to the legendary Irvin home on 211 State St.

Built in the 1800’s, it was the home of the Masons, then in the 1990’s it was opened as “Angels and Unicorns”, a bed and breakfast with a restaurant. It has been closed for a long period of time.

The house now owned by Shelly and Paul Ferlemann and known as Irvin Manor, is opening soon for nightly room rentals, special events and special occasions.

Having this home has been a dream of Shelly’s for years, according to her sister, Jennifer Tubbs, president of the society.

The cost to tour the home from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. is $5, and includes snacks and historical pamphlets.

The home of the historical society, the Korb House Museum at 836 State St., in Curwensville will also be open on Saturday, Sept. 17 (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.) and Sunday, Sept. 18 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.).

Residents are encouraged to stop in to see their efforts on cleaning and reorganizing their historical displays, said Jennifer.

Also on Sunday, Sept. 18, is one of the group’s annual walking tours of Curwensville by local historian, Hildred Rowles.

There is no cost for this, although donations for the society will be accepted. It begins at 1 p.m. at the Curwensville VFW. Participants are reminded to wear walking shoes!

Community businesses are also getting in on the celebration.

The Blue Kow (987 Susquehanna Ave.) will be hosting a Farmer’s Market on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 17. This will include vendors, music and of course, food, Jennifer said.

The Strawberry Tree Shop & Tea Room (578 State St.) will have an open house on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with complimentary scones and 10 percent off its gift shop items.

While there, you can sign up to win a door prize, according to its Facebook page.

The fun continues for the society in October with a special “Spirits of the Past Scavenger Hunt”.

They scheduled two sessions: one will start at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 and the other at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.

“We wanted to give more people a chance to participate,” she said.

The cost is $5. To register, e-mail jtubbs@curwensville.org or send a message to the society through its Facebook page.

This activity will involve places in the Curwensville area and will take about two hours.

November will bring the annual “Home for the Holidays’ events in the town.

By that time, a new cook book, “Recipes from Home: Curwensville PA” will be available, Jennifer noted.

The recipes were gathered by the group from current or former residents of Curwensville and nearby towns.

It will also feature photos from the town’s history and special memories with the recipes, she said.

The society receives support from the town for their activities but they are hoping to bring “more people into Curwensville,” Jennifer said.

For more information on the Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society, you can check out its Facebook page.