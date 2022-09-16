CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday addressed several items of business.
Specifically, the commissioners:
- approved a bid totaling $318,185 from Tower Services Unlimited of Harrisburg for completion of the Ferguson Township 911 tower site in the former Lumber City area pending final review by the solicitor. The tower will enhance police, fire and EMS communications, and resemble the county’s Moshannon Valley tower site.
- approved a service contract for 911 Radio System Equipment and Tower Sites with Centre Communications.
- approved an engagement agreement with Maher Duessel for audit purposes of the 911 Fund.
- approved a Payroll and Human Capital Management Services Agreement with PayCom.
- approved the 2022 Affordable Care Act Employer Reporting Engagement Agreement.
- approved the release of request for proposals for an updated Joint Comprehensive Plan to be done for Clearfield and Elk counties.
- approved purchase of service agreements with Bair Foundation, Abraxas, Project Point of Light and Acadia Healthcare (Cove Prep).
- approved an amendment with Penn State for the ARC Program to extend the contract from Dec. 30, 2022 – June 30, 2023.
- approved linkage agreements with Dickinson Center Inc.
- proclaimed September as Kinship Care Awareness Month.
- approved the personnel report consisting of five new hires and two employee separations/retirements. Among the new hires was Misty Doran as the county’s new veterans’ affairs director, effective Sept. 19.
- approved the bills as presented by the Controller’s office.
- approved the minutes from the Aug. 23 board meeting as presented by the chief clerk.