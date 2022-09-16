CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a Lawrence Township police officer while resisting arrest.

Chris Hairston, 31, is charged with felony aggravated assault; misdemeanor simple assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest; and summary harassment.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called to a disturbance at 9:23 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Lawrence Park Village Apartment Complex.

The caller reported a male, identified as “Chris,” was screaming, yelling and throwing things. The female living with him was pregnant and concerned about her safety.

On-scene officers observed an African-American male inside screaming and throwing his arms around, and when they knocked on the apartment door, Hairston kicked it open.

Police immediately detected the odor of an intoxicating beverage, and in the affidavit, noted that Hairston had glassy eyes and slurred speech.

He asked officers what they were there for, and indicated he didn’t want them beyond his doorstop. He said he was tired and aggravated.

Though he called for a female upstairs, he reportedly tried shutting the door and wouldn’t let officers inside to speak with her. The female appeared pregnant as she stood atop the stairs.

Police tried to communicate with the female but were unable to because Hairston continued to yell and make spontaneous utterances.

At officers’ request, the female came downstairs; however, Hairston refused to let her go outside and blocked the doorway with his arm.

Hairston was ordered multiple times to cease his disorderly and belligerent behaviors, and instead tried to get the female inside as he argued with police.

At this point, officers entered the residence advising Hairston he was under arrest. As they tried to gain control of him, Hairston allegedly put one officer in a headlock.

Once they got Hairston on the ground, the officer was able to free himself, but the struggle continued and they only gained control of Hairston after using force to gain control of his arms and hands.

Both officers suffered abrasions to their right knees while trying to cuff Hairston, the report said, and additional officers were summoned to the scene.

As Hairston was escorted to the police vehicle, he forcefully moved to the left and right to throw officers off-balance. Afterwards, he laughed about it, police said.

At the police vehicle, Hairston was ordered to take a seat but faced an officer and allegedly used his torso to shove him backwards. Officers had to then force Hairston into the vehicle to secure him.

Hairston waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, sending his case to county court. His bail is currently set at $25,000 monetary.