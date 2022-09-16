CLEARFIELD – The Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County continues county-wide efforts to eliminate blight and promote revitalization.

“[We want] to create healthy, safe and prosperous neighborhoods,” expressed Lisa Kovalick, RACC executive director, at Tuesday’s board of commissioners’ meeting.

So, last year, RACC applied for Pennsylvanian Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) Funds through the Pennsylvania Housing and Finance Agency (PHFA).

The county has since received a $100,000 pass-through grant to assist with demolition of properties in Curwensville Borough and Morris Township, Kovalick said.

Additionally, the grant will allow RACC to develop a revitalization program for Clearfield Borough’s Third Ward area to help residents make outside improvements to their homes.

Kovalick has been and will continue working with officials of all three municipalities. These demolition funds are targeted to raze housing structures that are beyond repair.

There’s been an ongoing revitalization effort in Clearfield Borough that involves past Planning Commission member Joan Mitchell-Shimmel and borough code enforcement, Kovalick said.

Public education of the Third Ward Area Revitalization Program will begin Sept. 22, Kovalick said, adding that a community gathering will be planned for the spring.

Residents of Clearfield Borough’s Third Ward area who would like to help organize events should contact Kovalick at 212 E. Locust St., Suite 128, Clearfield, PA or call 814-765-5149.