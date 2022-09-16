PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Seiad Valley, California, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced recently. James White, age 39, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/california-man-used-nevada-post-offices-to-mail-250-pounds-of-oregon-marijuana-to-jefferson-county/