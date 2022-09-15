CLEARFIELD – Work continues to regionalize the Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough police departments.

And so, the Clearfield Regional Police Commission met Wednesday night at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building.

Recently-appointed Police Chief Vincent McGinnis brought quite a few topics before the commission.

McGinnis said it’d take at least six months for new pistols, holsters and magazines to arrive for the regional police department.

Clearfield Borough representative, Steve Livergood, suggested to draw up an invoice that would show the cost per officer.

Livergood also mentioned that the solicitors for the township, borough and police commission will be getting together next week to draw up the regional police department’s by-laws as well as the article of agreement.

If said by-laws and article of agreement are finalized by the solicitors next week, then a special meeting can be called by the regional police commission to move forward.

The commission approved ordering the firearms and supplies pending the final approval of the by-laws and article of agreement.

McGinnis also mentioned new uniforms for the soon-to-be new police department. It was roughly estimated that it would take $27,000 to uniform 25 officers.

The commission approved for the chief and assistant chief to get more information on the uniforms, such as a quote and turn-around time, pending the final approval of the by-laws and article of agreement.

The regional police commission is planning a town hall meeting as well to hopefully garner some helpful insight from the public.

The town hall meeting is tentatively scheduled for some time in October. More details to follow at a later date.

The next regional police commission meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building.