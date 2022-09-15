The recent passing of British Queen Elizabeth II was felt around the world, particularly by one local Clearfield County family.
The Knarr family began following Elizabeth when she was a young princess in the 1920’s.
Henry S. Knarr, who’s family had pioneering roots in Brady Township, cleared a farm in Luthersburg in the 1800’s which is still in existence today.
Henry had two sons, Silas and Burt. Burt married Luella London, who gave birth to a daughter named Mary Louise in 1927, the year after Princess Elizabeth was born.
The Knarr’s saw a photo of the princess with her grandmother in 1929 wearing a beautiful white coat, hat and leggings, and a Knarr family member made Mary Louise a similar outfit to emulate the princess.
Mary Louise can be seen in the attached photo on a sidewalk proudly wearing the outfit, with her father in the background.
The “royal outfit” was kept as a family treasure by the Knarr’s, and is now in possession of the Clearfield County Historical Society.