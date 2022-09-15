The recent passing of British Queen Elizabeth II was felt around the world, particularly by one local Clearfield County family.

The Knarr family began following Elizabeth when she was a young princess in the 1920’s.

Henry S. Knarr, who’s family had pioneering roots in Brady Township, cleared a farm in Luthersburg in the 1800’s which is still in existence today.

Henry had two sons, Silas and Burt. Burt married Luella London, who gave birth to a daughter named Mary Louise in 1927, the year after Princess Elizabeth was born.

Photo of Mary Louise with her coat, hat and leggings on.

Photo of outfit

The Knarr’s saw a photo of the princess with her grandmother in 1929 wearing a beautiful white coat, hat and leggings, and a Knarr family member made Mary Louise a similar outfit to emulate the princess.

Mary Louise can be seen in the attached photo on a sidewalk proudly wearing the outfit, with her father in the background.

The “royal outfit” was kept as a family treasure by the Knarr’s, and is now in possession of the Clearfield County Historical Society.