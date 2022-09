Joseph Curt Dickey, 94, of Punxsutawney, passed away September 7, 2022 at his home. He was born on May 1, 1928 in Panic the son of the late Roy and Marguerite (McClincy) Dickey. On April 30, 1960 he married Doris (Hetrick) Dickey, she survives. Joseph is a WWII Army vet who served in Korea prior to the Korean Conflict. Retired, […]

