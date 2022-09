Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Peach Smoothie – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. Quick & Nutritious! Ingredients 1/2 cup peach nectar 1/2 cup sliced frozen peaches 1/4 cup fat-free vanilla yogurt 2 ice cubes Directions -In a blender, combine all ingredients. Cover and process until blended. -Pour into chilled glasses; serve immediately. -Makes two servings. If you have a […]

