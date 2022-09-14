CLEARFIELD – Voters in Boggs Township and Wallaceton Borough will have the final say on the proposed merger of the two municipalities.

On Tuesday, the Clearfield County Board of Elections accepted duplicate petitions from both municipalities, putting the merger referendum question on the Nov. 8 election ballot.

The referendum question will ask voters if Boggs Township and Wallaceton Borough should merge to form a new second-class township.

Election Director Dawn Graham said both petitions satisfied statutory requirements like being filed timely, having collected enough voter signatures in both municipalities, etc.

She said 50 signatures were collected in Boggs Township and nine in Wallaceton Borough, exceeding the required 5 percent of citizens who voted in the last election for governor.

Pennsylvania state consolidation/merger statute states that when election officials find that a petition is satisfactory, they must approve the petition.

Boggs Township Supervisors Russell Jackson and Sheldon Graham III both favor the merger, saying they were open to this long-term solution that would only help out their neighbors in Wallaceton.

The board noted that its approval wasn’t for or against this municipal merger but just to put the question on the ballot for voters in the two municipalities to decide.