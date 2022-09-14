CLEARFIELD- A former Clearfield man accused of 24 various counts for molesting a girl was in court to be sentenced Monday.

Willie Ray Hockenberry, 66, whose address is now listed as Philipsburg, was charged with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, two counts of aggravated indecent assault, six counts of indecent assault person less than 13 years old, six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, six counts of indecent exposure, all felonies as well as two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure in connection with incidents between 2013 and 2019.

President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman stated that the defense had requested a competency evaluation for Hockenberry, but he refused to cooperate when the evaluator spoke with him.

Hockenberry’s attorney, Ryan Dobo, also noted that Hockenberry has not yet been evaluated to determine whether or not, he is a sexually violent predator. Dobo said he thought the case had already been continued until October.

First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza stated that any continuance should go against the defense and asked Dobo to explain to Hockenberry that not cooperating is “not helping him.”

The case will be rescheduled for October.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, in April of 2021, the victim’s mother told police her daughter recently said Hockenberry had sexually abused her when she was younger.

The girl reportedly said he first touched her inappropriately when she was 7 years old, regularly touched her privates with his privates when she was 8 years old with the abuse evolving into intercourse with him.

A second victim reported that he had also touched her inappropriately on several occasions.

The criminal complaint notes that in 1981 Hockenberry was charged statutory sexual assault for allegedly having sex with a 12-year-old girl.