CURRY RUN – The 25th annual Curry Run Soupfest was recently held in the grove in Curry Run with 65 people in attendance. Among those attending was the Dorothy Young Morris family represented by five generations.

Pictured, in front from left to right, are: Dorothy Young Morris, Tom Young Sr., and Tom Young Jr. In the back, from left to right, are: Huxley Young, Alex Young and Cooper Young.

Representing the first generation was Dorothy Young Morris; the second generation, Tom Young Sr.; the third generation, Tom Young Jr.; the fourth generation, Alex Young; and the fifth generation, Huxley and Cooper Young.