CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Choral Society will begin rehearsals soon and is looking for new members.

Formerly known as the Clearfield Community Chorus, it is becoming one of central Pennsylvania’s leading community choirs.

The 50-plus voice mixed choir brings together community members of all ages, experiences and professions, and unites them through the transcendent power of choral singing.

This choir was founded in Clearfield in 2015, after a 20-year hiatus without a community choral group.

Rehearsals will be Mondays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., beginning Sept. 19 at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church, located at 119 N. Second St., in Clearfield.

Vivaldi “Gloria” and Other Classical Seasonal Favorites will be presented by the choir Sunday, Dec. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church.

The choir is open to singers age 16 and older. Register online at www.ClearfieldChoralSociety.org or at the first rehearsals.

The last day to register is Monday, Oct. 8. There is no formal audition to join this ensemble, but singing experience is preferred.

This program of the Clearfield Choral Society is under the direction of Jacob Mandell, assisted by Catherine Mandell. Mason Strouse serves as the choir’s manager.