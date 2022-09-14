CLEARFIELD – Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) must move performances of Steel Magnolias from Sept. 15, 16, 17 to Sept. 22, 23, 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Your tickets will be for the same day of the week, just a different date:

Sept. 15 tickets will be honored Sept. 22.

· Sept. 16 tickets will be honored Sept. 23.

· Sept. 17 tickets will be honored Sept. 24.

If you are not able to attend your new performance date, but would like to switch to another performance of Steel Magnolias, please e-mail ClearfieldArts@gmail.com, and CAST will respond as soon as possible.

You can also call 814-765-4474, or stop by the CAST box office Sept. 15, 16, 17, from 7 p.m. – 7:30p.m. and someone will assist you.

If you are absolutely not able to attend the new performance dates and you would like to surrender your tickets altogether, or you’d like to receive a credit toward future CAST performances, please let CAST know.

All ticket sales are closed until CAST can sort through changes. Ticket sales will be reopened Sunday.

Please share this info with your family and friends who have tickets to see Steel Magnolias.

CAST apologizes for the inconvenience but appreciates your understanding.