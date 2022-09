Bertha Mae Siverling, 96, died peacefully Friday morning, Sept. 9, 2022, at Woodlands Assisted Living. Bertha was born Oct. 17, 1925, in Mayport, Pa, the daughter of John Adam and Bertha Mae Kah Young. She was a graduate of Clarion Limestone High School. Bertha worked her entire career in women’s fashion stores. She started working at Over 5-7, then worked […]

