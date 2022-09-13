Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 7.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.91/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.

Prices in Pennsylvania are 38.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 62.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has declined 5.5 cents in the last week and stands at $5.01 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.29/gallon while the most expensive was $5.19/gallon, a difference of $1.90/gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67/gallon Monday.

The national average is down 26.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 52.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back 10 years:

Sept. 12, 2021: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

Sept. 12, 2020: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

Sept. 12, 2019: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

Sept. 12, 2018: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

Sept. 12, 2017: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

Sept. 12, 2016: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

Sept. 12, 2015: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

Sept. 12, 2014: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

Sept. 12, 2013: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

Sept. 12, 2012: $3.92/g (U.S. Average: $3.86/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg – $3.93/g, down 6.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.99/g.

Hagerstown – $3.63/g, down 12.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.76/g.

York – $3.93/g, down 6.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.00/g.

“We continue to see the national average price of gasoline decline, now for the thirteenth straight week. But we’re seeing drastically different price behaviors from coast to coast, with some areas seeing noticeable increases while others are seeing decreases,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Refinery issues in California are leading to increases in areas supplied by the state’s refineries, including areas of Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and of course, California.

“Gasoline supply remains tight for the East Coast with some modest moves up, while prices continue to edge lower in the Plains, South and areas of the Great Lakes.

“For now, I believe the drop in prices will overpower the increases, leading to potentially another decline this week, but we’re in a very fragile time and certainly could see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data.

GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.