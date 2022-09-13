CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man is behind bars after large quantities of suspected crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl were found in his motel room.

Joshua D. McLaughlin, 31, is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts), resisting arrest, make/repairs/sell, etc. offensive weapon and related offenses.

The investigation began Monday when Lawrence Township police were called to assist state parole at a local motel room upon discovery of drugs.

McLaughlin – who is currently on state parole – had also reportedly provided a “fake urine” sample, according to a department-issued news release.

Inside the room, officers observed a prohibited offensive weapon, as well as a large bag of suspected crystal methamphetamine in plain view.

McLaughlin then attempted to run from authorities, and even after one of the officers deployed a taser, he continued to resist arrest, police said.

A search allegedly turned up approximately 6.59 ounces of crystal meth; 2.29 ounces of fentanyl; and 3.6 grams of carfentanyl, plus numerous scales, packaging materials and $487.

The total value of the seized drugs is approximately $14,000, according to the news release.

McLaughlin is being held at Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 21 during centralized court.