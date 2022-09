CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 6, recently elected new officers for 2022-23. Shown in front is Donna Collins, President.

In the back row are Sue Rumfola, sergeant-at-arms; Kim Swatsworth, Chaplin; Rhonda Ogden, membership chair; Cindy Potter, vice president; Megan Owens, recording secretary; and Darlene Rowles, treasurer.

The auxiliary is a Community of Volunteers serving veterans, military and their families.