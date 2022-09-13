DUBOIS — The host DuBois Beavers defeated the Clearfield Bison JV football team 20-12 at EJ Mansell Stadium on Monday night.

The hosts got on the scoreboard first with a 74-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to go up 6-0. They added a 30-yrd TD pass, plus added the 2-point conversion to go up 14-0 while still in the first quarter.

A special teams score vis a punt return made the score 20-0 going into the half.

The visitors wouldn’t go down without a fight however. The shut the Beavers out in the second half and added two score to make it interesting.

Christian McCartey scored on a 7-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Bison quarterback Kasen Lazauskas also added a 7-yard touchdown run in the final frame to set the final at 20-12.

Hunter Ressler had a second half fumble recovery and Jeffery Irwin blocked, then recovered, a punt for the underclass Bison.

Then Bison (0-2) will host the Philipsburg-Osceola Mounties next Monday at 6:00 PM at the Bison Sports Complex.

Scoring Summary:

1st Quarter

Dubois 74 yard TD pass. 2 Pt Conv Failed. Cl-0 D-6

Dubois 30 yard TD pass. 2 Pt Conv Good. Cl-0 D-14

2nd Quarter

Dubois 20 yard punt return for TD. 2 Pt Conv Failed. Cl-0 D-20

3rd Quarter

Christian McCartey 7 yd TD run. X PT Failed. Cl-6 D-20

4th Quarter

Karsen Lazauskas 7 yd TD run. 2 Pt Conv Failed. Cl-12 D-20

Individual Stats:

Rushing

Colten Ryen 10-34, Xavier Curry 3-10, Karsen Lazauskas 10-2, Christian McCarty 1-7 TD

Passing

Karsen Lazauskas 6-12 for 105 yds

Receiving

Derrick Mikesell 3-42, Xavier Curry 1-19, Colten Ryen 1-43, Jeffery Irwin 1-1